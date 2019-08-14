Image copyright Daily Mirror NI

The discovery of the body of the teenager Nora Quoirin who went missing ten days ago is the main story across all of Wednesday's front pages.

The body of Nora, who had special needs, was found just over a mile away from the Dusun resort in Malaysia on Tuesday.

The Belfast Telegraph reports that the parents of 15-year-old Nora are "completely heartbroken".

Nora Quoirin went missing from her room on 4 August

Matthew Searle, chief executive of the Lucie Blackman Trust, said the discovery "was absolutely devastating for the family who have obviously lived in hope that a better outcome was on it's way".

The newspaper states that a post-mortem examination being carried out on Nora's body in an attempt to try to find out what happened to her.

Rescuers had been searching for the teenager for ten days

The Daily Mirror reports that the location of Nora's body "raised questions" about why she had not been spotted before.

According to the paper, her body was allegedly found in a jungle ravine by hikers in an area that had been previously searched.

Shirley Yap, a member of the hiking group that found Nora's body, had said that before setting off, the group had planned to search for her near a waterfall about 40 miles south east of Kuala Lumpur.

Search personnel had to deal with difficult conditions in the jungle

She added: "We had heard that she was excited about seeing the waterfall when she arrived at the resort."

The group trekked through "hilly and difficult" terrain not accessible by vehicles, about and hour and twenty minutes from the resort.

They reported their discovery to the police hotline at about 13.57 local time.

Malaysia's deputy police chief Mazalan Mansour confirmed that a criminal investigation was still on-going, alongside a missing person's inquiry.

Leo Varadkar said the discovery of Nora's body was "every family's worst nightmare"

The Irish News reports that a special Mass was being held in Nora's honour at St. Brigid's Church in south Belfast on Tuesday.

The newspaper reports that Nora's family have strong links to Belfast and her grandparents still live in the city and are members of the parish of St. Brigid's.

After confirmation of the discovery of Nora's body, the taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar, described what had happened as "every family's worst nightmare".

Norwegian air will no longer fly from Ireland to the US

On Tuesday evening, former Northern Ireland police detective Jim Gamble, said: "We need to give the family time and if that happens over the next week, we will potentially learn more about Nora's final journey."

Also in the Irish News, Norwegian air will no longer fly from Ireland to the US and Canada from next month, when it axes all six routes from Dublin, Cork and Shannon.

The airline said last month that the grounding of Boeing 737 Max could undo its plan to return to profit.

Boeing 737's Max fleet was grounded after two fatal crashes near Jakarta last year and Addis Ababa in March.

The budget airline said hiring a replacement aircraft to operate services between Ireland and Northern America was "unsustainable".

And finally, in the News Letter, the Giant's Causeway has been ranked as the UK's third best tourist destination by the Lonely Planet.

The travel guide picked its 500 best experiences and hidden gems.

In total, 20 sites in Northern Ireland feature on the list, which also include The Crown Liquor Saloon in Belfast, Rathlin Island and Londonderry's historic walls.

The newspaper reports that Niall Gibbons, the CEO of Tourism Ireland, said: "The inclusion of 20 Northern Ireland experiences, including the Giant's Causeway at number three, is good news.

"It was will surely help to inspire GB travellers to put Northern Ireland on their holiday wish list."