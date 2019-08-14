Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The average house price in Northern Ireland between April and June was £136,767

House prices in Northern Ireland between April and June were 3.5% higher than the same time last year.

The average house price in Northern Ireland between April and June was £136,767, according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency.

That is 0.8% higher than the first quarter of the year.

The lowest average house price was £120,226 in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon and the highest was £163,466 in Lisburn and Castlereagh.

Price growth also varies across different parts of Northern Ireland.

For example Newry, Mourne and Down saw prices rise by 4.7%, whereas Fermanagh and Omagh saw the biggest decrease, with prices down 1.5%.

The type of property also affects price growth.

For example, detached, semi-detached and terraced properties all saw prices rise since the start of the year.

The only type of property that saw prices fall was apartments, down by 0.3%.

Five thousand two hundred and ten residential properties were sold between April and June.