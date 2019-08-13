Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Trust says that money raised is used for the upkeep of the site

It is the geological wonder that is one of Northern Ireland's most popular tourist attractions.

But how much does it cost to walk the Giant's Causeway in County Antrim?

It has always been free, but old National Trust signs were said to be misleading people into thinking they have to pay to visit the world-famous stones.

The charity which manages the site has replaced the signage to make it clear that it can be accessed without paying.

The £12.50 fee mentioned on the new signage outlines the cost for the National Trust's visitor experience which includes a guided tour and parking.

The Trust says that money raised is used for the upkeep of the site, as well as for other properties it looks after in Northern Ireland.

'Rely on income'

Ciara McClements, visitor experience manager at the Giant's Causeway, said that as a conservation charity, it relies on the income coming in from the public.

"Not just at this site but across Northern Ireland," she said.

"I don't think we got it wrong last time, but we've certainly listened to the feedback to make sure that people know they can access the Causeway for free, and because we've taken on board that people don't always pick out all of the information on a sign, we wanted to put it up there at the very top of the sign."

Image caption Ciara McClements says the charity has listened to feedback from members of the public

The charity said that of the one million people who visit the site every year, a third of them access it without paying.

But it hopes that people will choose to pay in order to play their part in helping maintain the Causeway for future generations.

However, with or without signs, many people will want to continue following in the footsteps of giants for free.