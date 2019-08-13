Image copyright Daily Mirror NI

A High Court action in relation to the Shankill bomb and a controversial parade uniform dominate Tuesday's front pages.

We'll start with the Daily Mirror, which reports that money from an anonymous Belfast businessman will be used as a reward in the hunt for missing teenager Nora Quoirin.

A £10,000 reward has been offered as the search for the 15-year-old continues in Malaysia.

Image copyright LBT/Family handout/PA Media Image caption Nora, 15, who has special needs, vanished from a holiday resort more than a week ago

Nora, who has special needs, vanished from her family's holiday cottage on 3 August.

Shankill bomb trauma

In the Irish News, a man who was one of the first on the scene of the Shankill bombing has begun a High Court action against the PSNI.

Geordie Brown, 57, is taking action over allegations that a high-level informer was involved in the attack.

Mr Brown helped pull the dead and injured from the rubble after the 1993 bombing.

Image copyright Pacemaker Press Image caption The 1993 bombing caused devastation on the Shankill Road

According to the newspaper, he has suffered flashbacks and panic attacks ever since.

He is suing the PSNI for having to endure 26 years of what he claims was "unavoidable trauma".

The moves comes after the Irish News revealed in 2016 that an informer was a "commander" of the IRA unit responsible for the blast.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The bomb exploded in a fish shop on a busy Saturday afternoon

Nine members of the public, including two children, were killed in the blast.

The newspaper reports that Mr Brown's case against the PSNI could pave the way for others physically or mentally injured by attacks where state informers have allegedly been involved.

Image caption Members of the Apprentice Boys, one of the Protestant Loyal Orders, make their way around the city's historic walls accompanied by bands

The Belfast Telegraph, meanwhile, reports that the PSNI has said that members of a flute band breached an agreement by displaying Parachute Regiment insignia during an Apprentice Boys Parade in Londonderry.

Members of Clyde Valley Flute Band from Larne wore the symbol with the letter 'F' on their shirts during Saturday's parade.

Supt Gordon McCalmont said police had taken a "no-surprises approach" and that the Apprentice Boys understood that "Parachute Regiment flags, emblems etc would likely lead to a breach of the peace".

Image caption Members of Clyde Valley Flute Band from Larne wore the symbol with the letter 'F' on their shirts during Saturday's parade

This route would have taken them into the cityside, near to where members of the Army's Parachute Regiment opened fire on civil rights demonstrators on Bloody Sunday in Derry in 1972.

An ex-paratrooper, known as Soldier F, is facing prosecution for two murders.

'Unlawful'

Meanwhile, the News Letter reports that the Clyde Valley flute band has branded the police's response to the Parachute Regiment emblem row "unlawful".

A coach transporting members of the band was detained by police as it left the city of Derry following the Apprentice Boys parade.

The newspaper reports that the vehicle was held for about two-and-a-half hours while officers took names and details of some of the band members.

In a statement released on Monday, the band said the uniform with the badge had been "worn on many occasions without controversy".

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption ACC Alan Todd says he views the day police operation as successful

The statement added: "We are of the view that no offence has been committed by the band or any member of it."

However, PSNI ACC Alan Todd described the police's response as "proportionate, responsible and constructive."

He added: "There are places where space, history and symbols are contentious."