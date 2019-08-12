Image caption Police officers in riot gear at the scene on Monday night

A number of petrol bombs and stones have been thrown in Londonderry on Monday night.

They were thrown across the city's walls from the Bogside.

There is a strong police presence in the area, including officers in riot gear on standby along the walls.

A makeshift barricade was also erected at the bottom of Fahan Street.

There was also trouble in the area over the weekend.

Image caption Police are maintaining a strong presence in the area

Police said two petrol bombs were thrown over the walls on Saturday night.

They said 15 to 20 petrol bombs and other missiles were then thrown at officers who responded. A number of pallets were also set on fire.

There were no reports of any injuries.