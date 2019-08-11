Image caption Annie and William Cochrane are desperate to get home after being "stranded" in London with their grandchildren since Friday

Disabled passengers and a baby in need of prescribed milk are among EasyJet passengers "stranded" in London after flight cancellations.

Two flights from London Gatwick to Belfast International airport were cancelled on Friday evening due to adverse weather.

Some passengers rescheduled to return home on Sunday evening are facing further delay.

EasyJet has apologised for the inconvenience to affected passengers.

Annie Cochrane, 60, from Ballybogey, County Antrim, is travelling with four grandchildren and her disabled husband William, also 60, who uses a wheelchair.

She said they had been put up by EasyJet in two hotels since Friday but were becoming increasingly worried about getting home after learning their flight later today was delayed.

She added they had run out of special milk prescribed for their baby grandson while her husband, who is a quadriplegic, had run out of medication.

"This is so stressful, it is an absolute nightmare," said Mrs Cochrane.

"We were supposed to be leaving at 16:40 BST but have been told we will be delayed for over an hour already. I don't know if I can cope if we are here for another night."

Mr Cochrane explained he was worried about not getting home after running out of medication he takes for spasms and blood pressure.

He said: "The spasms are bad enough to throw me out of the wheelchair.

"I don't have the privacy I need in the hotel room because of my disability so it has been very difficult."

Paula Norton, from Portstewart, County Londonderry, is travelling with her parents and two children. She said they were given accommodation by EasyJet at around midnight on Friday but were very stressed to learn of a delay to their new flight.

Ms Norton said he mother Isabel Nevin, 61, had run out of oxygen she needs for her lung disease, while her father, who is diabetic, had no more needles to administer his medication.

"We were supposed to be finally leaving this evening but are worried it might also be cancelled because it has been delayed also," she claimed.

"My mum was trying to save the last of her oxygen for the airport but had to use the last of it today when we were evacuated from the hotel. It is absolutely terrible.

Image caption Paula Cochrane with her parents Isabel and Peter Nevin

"We have had to pack up every morning to go the the airport to see what is happening."

Kate McKeown, 64, from Downpatrick, County Down, said she was advised on Friday to make her own travel arrangements to get home.

She said she struggled to find a reasonably priced flight or hotel so eventually went to stay with a relative.

"They said to sort yourself out. I was left left stranded, " she said.

"I didn't have enough blood pressure medication with me but I found a chemist on Saturday who was able to sort me out. I am not sure what is going to happen now as my Sunday evening flight is now delayed."

Image caption Kate McKeown, from Downpatrick, County Down, has been stranded in London since Friday

An EasyJet spokesman confirmed the airline had experienced disruption to flights at London Gatwick on Friday due to adverse weather conditions".

"Customers on the cancelled flights were given the option of transferring their flight free of charge or receiving a refund," he said.

"Whilst hotel accommodation and meals were in short supply it was prioritised for the elderly and vulnerable. Any passengers who sourced their own accommodation or incurred any other expenses will be reimbursed.

"The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is our highest priority. Whilst these circumstances are outside of our control, we apologise for any inconvenience caused."