A 40-year-old man has been arrested following an alleged hammer attack on a home in Dundonald on Saturday night.

Police said they received a report that masked men had entered the property in the Craignish Crescent area of the Ballybeen estate and smashed windows and furniture.

It happened at about 21:00 BST.

"A woman was home at the time and, while physically uninjured, has been left badly shaken by the ordeal," said Det Sgt Crothers.

The man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary with intent to commit unlawful damage and remains in police custody.