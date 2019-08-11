Image copyright PSNI

Petrol bombs and missiles were thrown following an Apprentice Boys parade in Londonderry on Saturday.

Police said they received a report at about 22:45 BST that two petrol bombs had been thrown over the city walls, near the Memorial Hall.

Supt Gordon McCalmont said 15-20 petrol bombs and other missiles were then thrown at police in the Fanad Street area, and pallets were set on fire.

No-one was injured in the attack but police stayed at the scene overnight.

"This violent behaviour cannot be tolerated," said Supt McCalmont, who also appealed for information.

"A thorough police investigation is now underway to identify those responsible and seek to bring them before the courts."

The annual Apprentice Boys parade is one of Northern Ireland's biggest parades and marks the anniversary of the ending of the Siege of Derry in August 1689.

Members of the Apprentice Boys, one of the Protestant Loyal Orders, made their way around the city's historic walls accompanied by bands.

The main parade passed off peacefully.

Police said five people were arrested on suspicion of public disorder offences during the day.

On Saturday night, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it was investigating the behaviour and symbols displayed by one band.