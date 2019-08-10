Image copyright McAuley Multimedia Image caption The crash happened at about 9.45 on Friday morning

A man who died following a car crash between Articlave and Coleraine has been named.

Edward Montgomery , 63, died following a collision on 9 August.

Two other men were injured and remain in hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The crash, involving a grey Volkswagen Passat and a white Volkswagen Polo, happened on the Quilly Road outside the village of Articlave at about 9.45am on Friday.

Police urged anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dash-cam footage, to contact them.