Image caption The pair are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Two men have been charged with a number of offences following reported stabbings in north Belfast.

The alleged incidents happened on Thursday 8 August in the New Lodge area, near to an anti-internment bonfire.

The men are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Saturday 10 August.

A 21-year-old has been charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent.

He has also been charged with two counts of possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The charges follow the stabbing of two men in the area.

An 18-year-old man remains in hospital, while a 39-year-old man has been discharged after receiving hospital treatment.