Image caption A 24-year-old is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Saturday

A man has been charged with attempted murder by police investigating an assault in Belfast.

The 24-year-old is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Saturday, and is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

The charges relate to an incident which happened in the Ormeau Embankment area on Monday 5 August.

A 30-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on police bail.

All charges will be reviewed by the PPS.