Image copyright Google Image caption The bonfire in the New Lodge area was lit on Thursday night

An 18-year-old man is in a critical condition after a number of stabbings close to a controversial bonfire in Belfast, police said.

Two men, aged 28 and 21, have been arrested following the incidents in the New Lodge area of north Belfast.

The incidents took place near an anti-internment bonfire on Thursday night.

A 39-year-old man also sustained stab wounds to his arm and hip and is receiving treatment in hospital.

Police say his injuries are not thought to be life threatening at present.

The two men were arrested early on Friday morning at an address off the Oldpark Road, in north Belfast, on suspicion of offences including causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Footage has emerged online which appears to show the alleged incidents.

Chief Inspector Kelly Moore said police are "aware of footage circulating on social media and this will be examined as part of the wider investigation".

She appealed for information into the police investigation.