Trouble at the New Lodge bonfire dominates the front pages of all the local newspapers on Friday.

Three police officers were injured at the site of an anti-internment bonfire in north Belfast on Thursday.

The Belfast Telegraph, Daily Mirror and the News Letter opt for a striking image of an injured police officer being helped by a colleague.

The main image on The Irish News is of a protester on top of the bonfire, alongside young people attacking police with metal fencing.

Three police officers were injured during the rioting on Thursday

More than 150 officers were deployed after unrest in the area, but police later left the bonfire because of the "risks to innocent bystanders" posed by their presence.

The Daily Mirror's headline is "Thugs win bonfire battle".

The newspaper also carries an interview with Love Island contestant Maura Higgins, from Longford, in the Republic of Ireland.

Despite travelling the world, and landing a job with ITV show This Morning, the Irish model is very much a home bird.

She does however reveal that she has her sights set on more reality TV.

"I definitely want to go on the Late Late - Ireland is definitely where my heart is," she told the newspaper.

"I wouldn't rule out Dancing With The Stars."

In the Belfast Telegraph, a well-known County Antrim newsagent has been rolling back the years.

To mark 40 years in business, on Thursday, Eugene Diamond sold shop items at the price they cost in 1979.

Among the cut prices were Tayto crisps at 10p, Mars Bars for 14p and milk at a bargain price of 15p.

The mother of the last person killed by a plastic bullet in Northern Ireland has said she will "continue to fight for the truth", according to The Irish News.

Seamus Duffy, 15, died after being shot by a plastic bullet fired by an RUC officer on 9 August 1989.

His parents, Brendan and Kathleen, later became members of the United Campaign Against Plastic Bullets.

"Seamus was the only person in north Belfast killed by a plastic bullet and I hope he is the last, I would not wish it on anybody," Mrs Duffy told the newspaper.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Captain Robert Nairac was one of 16 people abducted and murdered by republicans

There are fresh hopes for a new search for Capt Robert Nairac in County Louth, according to the News Letter.

The Army officer was abducted by the IRA while on an undercover operation in a pub in South Armagh in 1977.

It is believed he was beaten and then shot dead.

The News Letter reports that a dowser and cadaver dogs were used to identify a potential site for his remains.