Image caption Leading loyalist Jamie Bryson, right, and his friend, the Bangor pastor Mark Gordon

Leading loyalist campaigner Jamie Bryson appears to have forged a signature used to verify a set of annual accounts for a community group where he works, according to one of the UK's leading hand-writing experts.

Mr Bryson denies any wrongdoing.

He said the allegations were part of a BBC campaign to discredit him.

Mr Bryson is employed as a development worker for the West Winds Social and Cultural Institution (WWSCI), based in Newtownards, County Down.

Its aim is to raise "an awareness of the culture, history and identity" of "those living in and visiting" the estate.

'Not the same people'

Two years ago, its accounts were signed off by Mr Bryson's friend, the independent Bangor pastor Mark Gordon - something Mr Gordon was entitled to do.

The 2017/18 accounts - totalling £25,000 - were verified and signed off by somebody using the pastor's name and address.

However, the handwriting used does not appear to resemble Mr Gordon's.

Image caption The signature on the 2017/18 WWSCI accounts does not resemble that of Pastor Mark Gordon (right)

In the opinion of one of the UK's leading handwriting experts, graphologist Elaine Quigley, the two signatures used to verity the accounts were written by different people.

"These two people who wrote these two different pieces of paper are actually not going to be the same person," she told BBC News NI.

"There is no relationship at all. It's definitely two different people," she claimed.

Match

The hand-writing expert then compared a sample of Mr Bryson's own handwriting, taken from a Parades' Commission form he had filled in some years ago, with the alleged fake signature.

Ms Quigley said that, in her view, it was a match.

"In my experience of 40 years of graphology, I would say without any hesitation that this writing is done by the same person," she said.

"What I can say is that the two pieces of writing - Jamie Bryson and Mark Gordon - were written by the same hand.

"Jamie Bryson definitely wrote the Mark Gordon one. It is the same handwriting and the same person. I am absolutely sure."

'Smear campaign'

In an interview with the BBC, Mr Bryson refused to answer a direct question about the signature, but said the allegations were "part of an ongoing smear campaign by a cabal in the BBC against me to have me blacklisted and de-platformed".

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Mr Bryson said the allegation was 'part of an on-going smear campaign' to discredit him

"Should the police want to speak to me about any matter, including these allegations that the BBC are putting forward, then they should refer that to the PSNI and I will happily meet with the PSNI."

The WWSCI has to submit its annual accounts to the Charity Commission for Northern Ireland because it trades as a registered charity.

According to the commission, it is an offence "to knowingly or recklessly supply the commission with information which is false or misleading".

Mr Bryson said: "It is not for the BBC to put allegations of criminality to a citizen, and say, 'well, you better answer it or you better not'.

"Nothing should be or could be inferred by my decision not to engage with the BBC.

"This comes three or four days after I wrote an extremely critical article about the BBC newsroom and I think anyone with any sense will look at the timing of this and see it precisely for what it is."

In a statement issued on Friday, Mr Bryson said: "For the avoidance of all doubt I robustly deny any wrongdoing whatsoever, either criminal or otherwise."

The Charity Commission for NI, which has far-reaching powers to investigate charities, declined to comment further.

A spokesperson said: "The commission cannot confirm whether or not it is investigating a concern about West Winds Social and Cultural Institution.

"This is because the commission is an effective and fair regulator of Northern Ireland charities and, as such, would not wish to prejudice any current or potential investigation."

'Examining a number of issues'

However, a copy of a letter sent to the commission by a public representative who raised the issue said the commission "already has an open enquiry file in connection with this charity".

The letter added: "We are examining a number of issues, including that which you have brought to our attention."

The Northern Ireland Housing Executive confirmed that it had grant-aided the WWSCI with an average of £14,000 a year for the past three years under its Special Pockets of Deprivation (SPOD) scheme.