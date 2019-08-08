Image copyright REUTERS/Toby Melville

Sinn Féin spent twice as much as the DUP in 2018, according to Electoral Commission figures.

Sinn Féin spent £940,254 while the DUP figure was £403,553.

The Electoral Commission published details of the 2018 accounts of political parties in Northern Ireland on Thursday.

Overall spending in 2018 was revealed to be just under £2m, more than £500,000 less than in the previous 12 months.

Sinn Féin's income was more than twice that of the DUP - £862,081 compared to the DUP's £411,685.

The figures for the other major parties showed:

The UUP spent £370,864, with an income of £338,557

The SDLP spent £259,702, with an income of £161,274

The Alliance Party spent £217,975, with an income of £246,125

In 2018 the four biggest parties spent £1,974,373 and received £1,773,597 of income, while in 2017 their combined income was £2,337,084 and expenditure was £2,506,573.

In 2017 there was a Westminster election and an assembly election.