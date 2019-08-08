Image caption SSE is the second biggest supplier of electricity to households in Northern Ireland

SSE Airtricity is paying £450,000 to charities after an investigation by the regulator.

The investigation focused on SSE's treatment of customers in areas such as billing and handling complaints.

SSE is the second largest supplier of electricity to NI households and the biggest gas supplier in greater Belfast.

Its gas and electricity businesses agreed to change internal procedures and make donations to six charities.

The investigation involved evidence of significant regulatory failures.

Utility Regulator chief executive Jenny Pyper expressed surprise and disappointment "to see such a range of systemic compliance issues".

"We have now closed each investigation, however, in doing so, our clear view is that it is imperative that both companies learn lessons so that customers receive the service they are entitled to," she said.

SSE Airtricity says it is very disappointed to have fallen short on regulatory requirements.

"In consultation with the Utility Regulator, we have made changes to our internal processes and have committed to carrying out comprehensive and independent audits to ensure future compliance," it said.