Fireworks, bottles and wood have been thrown at police who have surrounded an anti-internment bonfire in the New Lodge area of north Belfast.

The police said it attended the bonfire to "support contractors" who are removing it from a road.

Two young people had climbed on top of the bonfire and have refused to come down.

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly is in the area talking to police.

Politicians from Sinn Féin and the SDLP have previously raised concerns about the "unwanted" anti-internment bonfire and called for its removal.

On 8 August, anti-internment bonfires are lit in some republican areas to commemorate the introduction of internment without trial of republican suspects, which was brought in by the British government in 1971.

"We are endeavouring to support the contractors to complete this task in a timely manner, with minimum disruption to the community," the PSNI said in a statement.

"We would ask for the community's patience and support as the area is made safe."

In 2017, wood was removed from the bonfire over concerns the bonfire was too close to nearby buildings.

On Wednesday, SDLP councillor Paul McCusker called for the bonfire's removal.

"There's serious concerns about the level of threat here, there's serious concerns about the level of criminality," he told BBC Radio Ulster's Stephen Nolan Show.

On Twitter, Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín said the "bonfire isn't wanted" and that "all the criminal behaviour needs to be dealt with" by the police and statutory bodies.

"I'm not long back after visiting residents again and it's clear the local families of those involved need to sit with the residents who are afraid and intimidated."