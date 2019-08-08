Image copyright News Letter

The search for missing teenager Nora Quoirin in Malaysia leads the Belfast Telegraph and Daily Mirror on Thursday.

The 15-year-old, whose mother is from Belfast, has special needs.

On Wednesday, Nora's aunt Éadaoin Agnew made an emotional plea for help in locating her niece, which is reflected in both newspapers.

"Our family is unable to deal with this at the moment. This is extremely traumatic," she said.

Nora and her parents Sebastian and Meabh - an Irish-French couple from London - and her younger brother and sister arrived at the resort in a nature reserve near Seremban, about 39 miles south of Kuala Lumpur, on Saturday for a two-week stay.

The following morning her father raised the alarm that Nora was missing.

Police searching for the London girl said they have "not ruled anything out" in their investigation.

The death of Cliftonville Football Club's most successful manager makes the front pages of The Irish News, Belfast Telegraph and Daily Mirror.

Tommy Breslin died suddenly on Wednesday. The Irish News reports that he is believed to have died on a family holiday in Spain.

It quotes former Reds captain Ryan Catney who says he has been left feeling "numb".

The 58-year-old led the Reds to eight trophies in four seasons, including back-to-back Irish Premiership titles in 2013 and 2014.

'Fowl play'

There's also "fowl play" in the Daily Mirror after a family, from Bangor, County Down, had four pet chickens decapitated in their back garden.

"Until this week we had two dogs, four hens, a rooster and five chicks and now someone has come onto our property and sliced the heads off our rooster, Big Daddy, and three hens," father-of-four Paul Hewitt told the newspaper.

Police said they are investigating the incident on the Old Belfast Road on Tuesday.

Image caption Baroness Nuala O'Loan said MPs' amendments showed "contempt" for democracy in Northern Ireland

The Daily Mirror's front page also reports a warning on abortion laws from the former police ombudsman, Baroness Nuala O'Loan.

She argues that MPs' vote on abortion will allow people to terminate pregnancies if the unborn baby has a disability or is of "the wrong sex".

Last month, MPs voted to change Northern Ireland's abortion law and introduce same-sex marriage if devolution is not restored at Stormont by 21 October.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Marjorie and Michael Cawdery were found dead in their home in Portadown

Meanwhile, the News Letter's front page focuses on an apology given to the family of a couple killed by a man with severe mental health issues.

Michael and Marjorie Cawdery, both 83, were killed by Scott McEntee in their home in Portadown, County Armagh, in April 2017.

On Wednesday, they received an apology from the top civil servant at the Department of Health.

The newspaper also carries the lovely story of how a motorbike racer from the Isle of Man became a father after his partner gave birth following their arrival in Belfast for the Ulster Grand Prix.

Paul Cassidy had never been in Northern Ireland before, but his partner, Naomi, is originally from Carrickfergus, in County Antrim.

"Naomi's dad Vinnie died just a couple of weeks ago so we will probably name our baby after him but I'd like to also get a name that links into the Ulster Grand Prix as well," said Paul.

Congratulations to the happy couple on their new baby boy (racer).