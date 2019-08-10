Image copyright Newry Reporter

Image copyright Mid-Ulster Mail

Image copyright Ballymena Guardian

Image copyright Ulster Gazette

From stranded seals to fire service cuts and a shooting - the local newspapers reflect a busy week across Northern Ireland.

Two seal pups were stranded on Warrenpoint beach, in County Down, last month, but what would you do if you found them?

A team of 22 volunteers now know after being given the "seal of approval", according to the Newry Reporter.

The newspaper reports that common and grey seals have been moving back into Carlingford Lough after a period of absence.

Image copyright Getty Images

"The main thing they should not do is try and put the seal back in the water," said Mel Robinson, director of Animal Care at Seal Rescue Ireland.

"Keep dogs and other people away from them to give them their space."

The newspaper also reports on a Pride event that is due to take place despite the council withholding £65,000 in funding due to "governance concerns".

Newry Mourne and Down District Council said it would not be providing any more cash for the UK and Ireland Pride event in Newry.

Orange visit

In County Antrim, there's speculation that taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar may visit one of the Orange Order's heritage sites in Loughgall "in the near future".

The Ulster Gazette reports that the timing of the Mr Varadkar's visit "could be dependent on the relations between the Dublin and London governments in the run-up to growing tensions over Brexit".

Image copyright Getty Images

Proposed cuts to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) make many of the local front pages across Northern Ireland this week.

In Armagh, firefighters have been left "confused, demoralised and concerned" by the proposed cuts, according to the Ulster Gazette.

The fire station in Armagh is currently crewed with five full-time firefighters from Monday to Friday between 08:00 and 18:00 BST, and supported by an on-call service.

But the five will be reduced to three full-time firefighters.

In Fermanagh, there's concern that lives could be put at risk by cuts to the fire service.

The Fermanagh Herald reports Enniskillen fire station is to lose its full-time status.

It says as a result the nearest fire station with full-time status will be in Londonderry, a two-hour drive from parts of Fermanagh.

"The plans show a shocking disregard for public safety and particularly the safety of provincial communities," said Jim Quinn of the Fire Brigade Union.

Brexit

The paper also says that while there are fears of medicine shortages in the event of a no-deal Brexit, they are already happening in Fermanagh.

Local pharmacist Paul Hughes tells the paper a reduction in supply began soon after the referendum result, but the situation has become worse in recent months.

The Ballymena Guardian reports on the shooting of a 15-year-old girl with an air gun in the town's Ballykeel 2 estate.

The victim, who suffered an eye injury, was wearing Pakistani traditional dress at the time and police have said they are treating it as a hate incident.

However, the Ballymena Guardian says that local people have disputed this, saying that a number of other children have been hit by air gun pellets in the area recently.

It says that a social media post from a brother of the victim indicated the family also did not believe it was a hate incident.

Police said "the perception of the victim or any other person is the defining factor in determining whether an incident is a hate incident".

Actor Sir Ian McKellen is also pictured in the paper as he visited the town as part of his On Stage Tolkien, Shakespeare, Others and You tour.

The Lord of the Rings and X-Men star's great grandfather was a minister in Ballymena before leaving in 1840.

Battling back

In Londonderry, a personal trainer who overcame drug addiction is helping with people who struggle with substance abuse.

Gary Rutherford has been sober for eight years.

"Exercise was a massive integral part of my recovery - it helped me rebuild self worth," he told the Londonderry Sentinel.

Image caption Londonderry was the last walled city to be built in Europe

A DUP MLA has also warned that the Derry Walls could become a "political football" if ownership is transferred to the council.

It follows a call by Foyle Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion to have ownership of the walls transferred to Derry City and Strabane district council.

Gary Middleton said the DUP would not back any such move.

Blackspot and blooms

Moving onto Mid Ulster, concerns have been raised about a mental health care "blackspot".

Figures by the organisation Participation and Practice of Rights (PPR) showed that out of 2,000 referrals accepted for counselling in 2017-18, only five were from the Magherafelt and Cookstown areas.

Karen McGuigan, from mental health awareness group STEPS in Draperstown, said: "Timely access to locally based quality counselling can be life-saving for people in distress."

Image copyright Mid-Ulster Mail Image caption Eamon McAllister, left, and his son, Damien want to improve biodiversity on their farm

Meanwhile, it's blooming lovely news in the Mid Ulster area, thanks to a father and son from Portglenone.

Damien McAllister and his father, Eamon, are beef and sheep farmers who are trying to help improve biodiversity on their farm.

They have created a "pollinator margin" with wildflowers, which provide much-needed sustenance for the local bee population.