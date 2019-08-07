Image copyright PSNI Image caption Mr Boreland had been warned by police that his life was under threat

The family of a prominent loyalist shot dead three years ago is offering a £10,000 reward in return for new information.

John Boreland, 46, was shot dead outside his north Belfast home by a lone gunman in August 2016.

Last year, three men were jailed for perverting the course of justice.

No-one has been prosecuted for the killing and Mr Boreland's parents say they "can't get peace knowing that his murderer is still out there".

Winnie and Billy Boreland said no-one had been "held accountable for taking John's life" and "destroying" their lives.

"We are offering a £10,000 reward if someone can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for our son's murder," they said.

"Please help us catch his killer - it's never too late to come forward. Please tell police what you know. The number to call is 101."

Image caption Mr Boreland was found slumped beside his car after the shooting in Sunningdale Gardens

John Boreland was well known in north Belfast as a senior member of loyalist paramilitary group, the Ulster Defence Association (UDA).

The father-of-three was shot three times as he got out of his car at his flat in Sunningdale Gardens, off the Ballysillan Road, on Sunday, 7 August 2016.

In the months leading up to the shooting, Mr Boreland had been warned by police that his life was under threat.

He had survived a previous attempt on his life in 2014.