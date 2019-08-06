Union flags removed from Rathfriland water tower

Image copyright Google Image caption NI Water confirmed that the flags had been removed from the water tower

Union flags have been removed from the top of a water tower in Rathfriland, County Down.

Intruders broke into the 110ft (33.5m) tower to erect the flags in the lead up to the Twelfth of July commemorations.

They also painted the top of the tower red, white and blue.

Northern Ireland Water (NIW), which owns the water tower on Castle Hill, said the flags had been taken down and arrangements were being made to remove the paint with specialist equipment.

The firm said it reported the incident to police on 16 July.

Image caption Flags were placed on top of the 110ft water tower in Rathfriland

"NI Water can confirm that in conjunction with local political and community representatives, the flags erected at Rathfriland Tower have now been safely removed," a spokeswoman said.

The largest Orange Order parade in County Down was held in Rathfriland to mark the Twelfth of July this year.

South Down MP Chris Hazzard welcomed the removal of the flags, which he said had "caused considerable concern and anger in the local community".

He said a police investigation into how those responsible were able to gain access to the tower "must continue".

"NI Water must now take the necessary steps to ensure an incident like this does not happen again in the future," he added.

The tower, which was built in the 1970s, can hold hundreds of thousands of litres of water and supplies Rathfriland town.

It has previously been painted red, white and blue and had flags placed on top.