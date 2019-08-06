Image caption The IFA condemned the controversial video at the time

Three football fans will not be prosecuted after an investigation into alleged sectarian chanting.

The allegations arose when a video was circulated showing people - some wearing NI football shirts - singing a sectarian song in a Belfast bar.

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) has confirmed it will not prosecute three individuals reported in connection with the video.

The video was posted online after a Euro 2020 qualifier on 24 March 2019.

The 20-second film, circulated on social media, showed people singing "we hate Catholics" to the chorus of Tiffany's "I Think We're Alone Now".

The Irish Football Association (IFA) condemned the video at the time.

A spokeswoman confirmed three people were investigated for "potential acts of using threatening, abusive, or insulting words towards a group of persons defined by religious belief intending to, or being likely to stir up, hatred or arouse fear".

They said said the decision was made "following careful consideration of all the available evidence".

"We have given detailed consideration to the evidence provided by police in respect of the three individuals reported and have concluded that it is insufficient to provide a reasonable prospect of obtaining a conviction against any individual," the spokeswoman added.