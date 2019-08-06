Image copyright Press Association Image caption Leo Varadkar will visit Northern Ireland on Tuesday

Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar will meet business leaders in Northern Ireland on Tuesday with Brexit expected to dominate the agenda.

Mr Varadkar will meet leaders from both sides of the border during the visit.

Later, he is expected to visit Hillsborough and will take part in a debate as part of Féile An Phobail in west Belfast.

Ireland's Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will also meet Chancellor Sajid Javid in London for Brexit talks.

During his visit, Mr Varadkar is also due to attend an Ireland Funds Young Leadership series event at an EU-funded cross community project in north Belfast.

This will be the taoiseach's second visit to Northern Ireland since the weekend, when he took part in Belfast's Pride parade for the first time.

His visit comes with continuing uncertainty over the status of UK-EU negotiations over Brexit.

Ireland's Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe will meet UK Chancellor Sajid Javid in London today for talks on Brexit. — JPCampbellBiz (@JP_Biz) August 6, 2019

The EU has said there is no basis for further Brexit talks while the UK continues to insist on making changes to Theresa May's withdrawal agreement.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he wants to remove the controversial backstop from the withdrawal agreement, but Ireland - and the EU - have said it must remain part of any deal.

The backstop is the insurance policy in the withdrawal agreement between the United Kingdom and European Union, designed to ensure that there is no hard border on the island of Ireland.

It would involve the UK retaining a very close relationship with the EU for an indefinite period.

It will apply if the UK and EU have not agreed a final deal at the end of a standstill transition period or if that final deal does not guarantee a soft border.

It will not apply if the UK leaves without a deal in October.