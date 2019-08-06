Image copyright Pacemaker

The Harland and Wolff shipyard entering administration makes front page news for all the local newspapers on Tuesday.

A striking shot of a shipyard worker pumping his fist in the air is the main image in the News Letter, Daily Mirror and The Irish News.

"A Titanic loss for Belfast" is the headline on the Belfast Telegraph, with a poignant image of the empty shipyard, and the iconic Harland and Wolff cranes.

An insolvency request is expected to be filed at the High Court in Belfast on Tuesday.

The move puts 120 jobs at risk and could spell the end of the iconic firm, best known for building the Titanic.

It was founded in 1861 and, at its height, employed more than 30,000 people.

Malaysia jungle search

A "frantic hunt" for vulnerable teen Nora Quoirin also features on the front page of the Belfast Telegraph.

The Irish News, News Letter and Daily Mirror cover the story inside too.

Nora Quoirin's parents awoke on Sunday morning to find their daughter missing from her bedroom at the Dusun resort in Malaysia.

Nearby villages and a jungle are being searched.

Nora, whose mother is from Belfast, has special needs.

Police are treating it as a missing person case, not abduction. Her family said she would not have wandered off.

The Irish News carries a story that says a third DUP member of a council planning committee works in DUP MLA Trevor Clarke's constituency office.

Last week, the newspaper revealed that Mr Clarke had "a sideline business lobbying on behalf of planning applicants".

DUP councillor, and his wife, Linda Clarke; Antrim and Newtownabbey mayor John Smyth; and newly elected councillor Jeannie Archibald work for Mr Clarke, the newspaper reports.

In a statement, Ms Archibald said she judges all planning cases "on their merit".

"I abide by the code of conduct and make all necessary declarations," she added.