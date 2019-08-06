Harland and Wolff: Insolvency request to be filed

Image copyright Pacemaker

The formal legal process to place Harland and Wolff into administration will be completed later on Tuesday.

An insolvency request is expected to be filed at the High Court in Belfast.

On Monday, the company announced that accountancy firm BDO had been appointed administrators to the Belfast shipyard.

Having employed more than 30,000 at its peak, the move could now put 120 jobs at risk and spell the end of the iconic firm, best known for building the Titanic.

Unions representing workers have called for the shipyard to be renationalised, arguing it would be cheaper for the government to keep the shipyard open.

However, the government has said the crisis is "ultimately a commercial issue".

A week ago, workers took control of the site and established a rota to ensure their protest continued around the clock.

On Monday, union sources said staff were given redundancy notices saying the business would cease trading in the evening.

The workers, though, said they would continue their protest.

"These workers are saying 'we're staying in until we win'. This occupation will continue," said Susan Fitzgerald of trade union Unite.

"There's huge interest in this yard, but the real interest needs to be coming from Boris Johnson."

After the administration announcement, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster said she and East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson had met the unions GMB and Unite.

She said they had a "shared vision" for the yard.

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell said Labour would have nationalised the shipyard and he accused the government of betraying the workers.

Mr McDonnell, who visited Harland and Wolff staff in Belfast on Monday, said the shipyard has the potential for future work.

Harland and Wolff's best known vessel is the Titanic, which was built at the yard between 1909 and 1911.

The Titanic in dry dock at the Harland and Wolff shipyard, Belfast, February 1912

At its height, Harland and Wolff employed more than 30,000 people.

The firm had been up for sale amid serious financial problems at its Norwegian owner.

