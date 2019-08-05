Image copyright Joe Laverty Image caption Charity Place is involved with Northern Ireland's built environment

A charity will close after the Arts Council of Northern Ireland (ACNI) cut its funding.

Planning Landscape Architecture Community Environment (Place) will cease operations on 31 August.

Place has been in existence for 15 years and runs a programme of tours, talks, exhibitions and festivals on architecture and the built environment in NI.

It unsuccessfully appealed the ACNI decision.

The charity said ACNI made a conditional offer of "limited funding" to PLACE last month but the charity turned the offer down.

Place also works with community groups and public bodies to advise on urban planning.

It was one of a number of groups to have its annual funding withdrawn by the ACNI in April this year.

In 2018-19, Place received £86,626 through ACNI's annual funding programme.

ACNI was its main source of income for its office, running costs and three full-time staff.

A Place spokeswoman said the charity has taken the case to the Northern Ireland Ombudsman.