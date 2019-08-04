Portadown: Woman in 70s dies in two-car crash
A woman in her 70s has died in a two-vehicle crash in Portadown in County Armagh.
The incident happened at about 14:00 BST on the Northway on Sunday.
The woman was a passenger in a car and the driver, also thought to be in his 70s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
A 54-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving.
The Northway remains closed. Police are appealing for information.