Image copyright PSNI

A police officer and a member of the public have been hit by a car while a parade was taking place in Portadown, County Armagh.

They were not seriously injured, police said. The incident happened on the Drumcree Road on Sunday at about 13:00 BST.

Police said the silver Seat Alhambra made off without stopping.

It was abandoned a short time later at Churchill Park in the town. Witnesses said they saw three men running away.

The PSNI said they had further reports that the same car had been driven dangerously through Portadown earlier in the day.

Insp Brian Mills said while he was thankful that no-one had been seriously injured the incident "could have been much worse".

He added that police were working to establish the identity of the driver of the car and were appealing for information.