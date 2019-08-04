Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption Dawson Bailie served as County Grand Master of Belfast from 2000 to 2009

The former County Grand Master of the Orange Order in Belfast, Dawson Bailie, has died. He was 81.

Mr Bailie held the post from 2000 to 2009. He passed away at his home on Saturday.

He joined the Orange Order at the age of six, and served as County Grand Master of Belfast from 2000 to 2009.

Orange Order Grand Master Edward Stevenson said Mr Bailie gave "dedicated service to the institution that was an example to others".

"We offer our prayerful support and sympathies to the Bailie family at this very sad time," he said.

Current Belfast County Grand Master Spencer Beattie described Mr Bailie as "a legend within Belfast Orangeism".

He added: "Dawson's wisdom, enthusiasm and wit will be greatly missed."