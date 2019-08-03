Car hits number of people on Whiterock Road in Belfast
- 3 August 2019
Police are at the scene of a collision on west Belfast, where it is understood that a car has struck a number of people outside the city cemetery.
The incident happened on the Whiterock Road at about 12:00 BST.
One man has been arrested. The PSNI said that numbers and conditions of those injured are not known at present.
Police have asked people to avoid the area.