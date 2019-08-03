Image caption Emergency services are at the scene on the Whiterock Road

Police are at the scene of a collision on west Belfast, where it is understood that a car has struck a number of people outside the city cemetery.

The incident happened on the Whiterock Road at about 12:00 BST.

One man has been arrested. The PSNI said that numbers and conditions of those injured are not known at present.

Police have asked people to avoid the area.