Man arrested in connection with PSNI attempted murder
- 3 August 2019
A 40-year-old man has been arrested by detectives investigating the attempted murder of a police officer at a golf club in east Belfast in June.
A bomb was found under the serving officer's car on 1 June at Shandon Park Golf Club.
The club is located near the PSNI headquarters.
Army bomb disposal experts were called to the scene and the "viable improvised explosive device" was defused.