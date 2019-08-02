Image copyright PA Media Image caption Workers and trade unions protested outside Belfast City Hall on Friday

Belfast City Council has passed a motion calling on the government to support Harland and Wolff as it faces administration.

It is seeking an urgent meeting with the Northern Ireland secretary to discuss the future of the shipyard.

Harland and Wolff is at risk of closure after its parent company ran into severe financial problems.

It is understood the city shipyard could go into administration as early as Monday, putting 123 jobs at risk.

SDLP councillor Brian Heading said he would have a conference call with Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith on Saturday.

At Friday's emergency meeting of Belfast City Council there was cross-party support for the workers and their families, many of whom were seated in the public gallery.

Week-long campaign by workers

But there is not much the council can do - it cannot provide financial support.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The emergency council meeting was watched by workers from the shipyard

Instead it is trying to use political influence to buy the shipyard some time.

Workers and trade unions have been campaigning this week, firstly by closing the gates and occupying the yard.

On Wednesday they invited Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the yard but when he failed to respond to their offer they went to Stormont, where he was meeting political parties, to try to get his attention.

Unions want the shipyard to be nationalised, a call that has been backed by the Labour Party.

On Tuesday the government said the crisis at the shipyard was "ultimately a commercial issue".