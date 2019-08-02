Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption McCauley climbed on roofs and refused to come down

A 27-year old man who went on a four-hour rampage on the roofs of houses in south Belfast has been jailed.

Stephen McCauley was told he will spend a year and two months in prison, followed by a year and six months on licence.

McCauley dismantled chimney stacks, kicked them off roofs and threw roof tiles at police during his rampage on Ashley Drive last year.

Belfast Crown Court was told he had 118 previous convictions.

Jailing McCauley on Friday, the judge told him that unless he engaged in his licence requirements, including cognitive behavioural therapy, he was "likely to spend most of your adult life in prison".

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Families were only allowed to return to their homes after structural surveys

"The safety of the community has to be the priority," she added.

Police were called to Ashley Drive at 21:30 BST on Sunday 27 May 2018 after reports of a man on the roofs of terraced houses.

When officers arrived, they saw McCauley, who began shouting and making threats about setting fire to the properties.

He damaged cars with the missiles, broke skylights and threw debris into houses.

A prosecutor said McCauley, whose address was given as Maghaberry Prison, also injured a police negotiator by throwing masonry that struck his side.

Image caption Several cars were also damaged by masonry and slates

McCauley's violent actions continued until the early hours of the next morning, when he came down from the roof and was arrested.

Damage was caused to nine houses and three vehicles in the street, with the repair bill estimated to be about £39,000.

During a police interview, McCauley admitted being on the roofs but claimed he ended up there after being chased by a group of men.

He later admitted 12 counts of criminal damage and a charge of assaulting a police officer.

In her sentencing remarks, the judge said McCauley "ran amok" in a residential area where he instilled fear in "innocent members of the public" over a sustained period.