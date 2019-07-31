UUP Cllr stands down over 'driving incident'

Image caption Mark McKinty is to be replaced as a councillor

An Ulster Unionist councillor has resigned ahead of a court appearance over a "driving incident" which happened earlier in July.

Mark McKinty served on the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

It is understood he is due to appear in court on Thursday in relation to a drink driving charge.

In a statement, the UUP said Mr McKinty had apologised "to all those who he had let down".

It added that this was "unacceptable for a public representative and damaged trust in democracy".

The party says it has started a process to fill the vacant position.