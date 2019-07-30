Image copyright Reuters

Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar has invited Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Dublin to discuss Brexit.

The men held their first phone conversation on Tuesday, six days after Mr Johnson was installed in Number 10.

Mr Johnson insisted the UK will be leaving the EU by the 31 October deadline "no matter what".

But Mr Varadkar maintained there could be no reopening of the withdrawal agreement.

The new British PM wants to change the Brexit agreement and get rid of the Irish border backstop: the insurance policy to maintain an open border unless and until another solution is found.

But that is something Dublin - and the EU - have refused to consider.

A UK government spokesperson said that during the call both leaders had reiterated their commitment to work together in the spirit of the "warm and deep relationship" the two countries share.

A spokesperson for Mr Varadkar said he had explained to the new prime minister that the EU was "united in its view" on the withdrawal agreement.

Mr Johnson told Mr Varadkar the British government would "never put physical checks or infrastructure on the border".

He said any further Brexit negotiations would be approached by his government in a spirit of friendship - but that any deal must be one that "abolishes the backstop".

What is the backstop?

The backstop is a key piece of the Brexit deal dictating what will happen to the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

It is a last resort that guarantees a frictionless border if no better solution is devised in time - by maintaining close ties between the UK and the EU until such a solution is found.

Read more here.

The two men also discussed attempts to restore the Northern Ireland Assembly, which collapsed in January 2017.

Image copyright Reuters

Mr Johnson said the current talks have his "unequivocal support" and that he looked forward to visiting Northern Ireland shortly to talk to the leaders of the five main parties about restoring devolution.

The taoiseach restated the need for both governments to be "fully committed" to the Good Friday Agreement and restoring the institutions.

He invited Boris Johnson to Dublin to "share their respective analyses" on Brexit and to continue discussions about Northern Ireland, the Good Friday Agreement and the Common Travel Area.