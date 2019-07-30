Image caption Workers continued the protest through Monday night and Tuesday morning

Workers at Harland and Wolff have continued a protest through the night following news that the business is up for sale.

Workers calling for the government to renationalise the company closed the shipyard's gates on Monday.

The business's Norwegian parent company is having serious financial problems.

On Monday night, workers said they had taken control of the site and established a rota to ensure their protest continues around the clock.

They said they would continue the protest until a solution is found.

Skip Twitter post by @BBCmariamc A short time ago, a shipping container was being brought to the front gates of Harland and Wolff for shelter for workers who say they will protest all day and all night until a solution is found to save their jobs... pic.twitter.com/GyX3B48OEb — Maria McCann (@BBCmariamc) July 29, 2019 Report

The Unite union said workers decided to take the action ahead of the expected arrival of administrators on Wednesday.

Trade unions have been hoping that the yard could benefit from plans to build more Royal Navy ships in the UK.

But now there is a risk it will not survive for long enough to benefit.

They have demanded Boris Johnson's government renationalise the yard and save their jobs

The yard employs around 130 people, specialising in energy and marine engineering projects.

Harland and Wolff is one of Northern Ireland's best known businesses and its two huge cranes dominate the east Belfast skyline.

It was founded in 1861 and at the height of production during World War Two employed around 35,000 people.

Its best known vessel is the Titanic, which was built at the yard between 1909 and 1911.