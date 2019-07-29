Image copyright Invest NI Image caption Jonathan Holmes (left), managing director of Creative Composites Ltd, with Alastair Hamilton, chief executive of Invest NI

A total of 132 jobs are being created at Lisburn-based firm, Creative Composites Ltd, as part of an £11m expansion.

Half of the posts are already in place at the company which manufactures products for the car, rail and medical sectors.

The new jobs include production, engineering and managerial positions.

Invest NI has offered £1.5m for the investment, which is part-financed by the European Regional Development Fund.

Jonathan Holmes, managing director of Creative Composites, said it was focused on expanding its business "in key sectors including automotive and rail".

"Invest Northern Ireland's support was critical to investing in the very best plant and machinery that we need to achieve our ambitions," he said.

"We are excited about this growth phase in the business and are making good progress with recruiting additional staff to support our continued development."

Invest NI chief executive, Alastair Hamilton, said the investment "introduces new technology to Northern Ireland's advanced manufacturing industry and enhances Creative Composites' capability to produce high-tech composites for a range of applications".

"In a highly competitive global industry, this commitment to innovation helps to cement Creative Composites' reputation as one of the leading composites manufacturers in the UK," he added.