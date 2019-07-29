Image copyright Daily Mirror

An attempt to murder police in Craigavon, County Armagh at the weekend makes the front page of three out of four of Monday's papers.

The Daily Mirror reports that dissident republicans staged a fake mortar attack in a bid to lure officers towards a booby-trap bomb near a bus stop.

The Continuity IRA is suspected of planting the bomb, says the Irish News.

It says the site is about 550 yards (500m) from where the same group killed Constable Stephen Carroll 10 years ago.

The PSNI officer was shot dead by the Continuity IRA at Lismore Manor in Craigavon on 9 March 2009, as he answered a 999 call.

The News Letter leads with reaction to the foiled bomb attack from the Police Federation for Northern Ireland (PFNI) which represents the interests of rank and file officers.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The police and Army were called to a false report of a mortar which had failed to fire

PFNI chairman Mark Lindsay says police will now "have to be even more cautious" on call-outs, which could lead to delays when answering emergency calls from the public.

"No-one expects officers to leave themselves vulnerable to terrorist attacks, and that must mean the very real prospect of slower response times," he says.

The Belfast Telegraph leads with an exclusive interview with the family of a murder victim who are challenging his killer's jail sentence.

Laurence Shaw was stabbed in the chest and his throat was slashed during an attack in his home in Larne, County Antrim in October 2017.

Earlier this month, 40-year-old Jackie Murray McDowell was told he must serve a minimum of 12 years for the murder, which angered the victim's family.

Mr Shaw's sister, Rose Stone, tells the Telegraph: "I don't feel 12 years is enough for the life of my brother."

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Laurence Shaw, 56, was murdered in his home at Hillmount Gardens, Larne, in 2017

She compares the "unusually lenient" tariff to sentences handed down in Great Britain and tells the paper she has written to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) seeking an appeal.

The PPS confirms it has received the request and "will be in further contact with the family in due course".

The untimely death of one of Northern Ireland's most successful entrepreneurs is the lead story in the Irish News.

Brian Conlon founded the Newry-based software firm, First Derivatives, more than 20 years ago and helped it grow into "a £1bn success story that employs more than 2,000 people around the globe".

The 53-year-old businessman, who once played Gaelic football for County Down, revealed in May that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Mr Conlon's death was announced on Sunday and the paper carries tributes from the worlds of business, politics and the Gaelic Athletic Association.

Image copyright First Derivatives Image caption Former GAA footballer Brian Conlon built a £1bn software business in his home city of Newry

Northern Ireland's former first minister Arlene Foster, leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), described him as a "trailblazer in financial technology".

She added that Mr Conlon is "a huge loss".