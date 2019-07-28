Image copyright Jimmy Graham Image caption Dr Paul Conn who died on Saturday

A doctor has died after a racing crash at Kirkistown Circuit in County Down.

Dr Paul Conn, from Lisburn, was competing in the second race on Saturday when the crash happened.

Police confirmed they are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Dr Conn had been a member of the 500 Motor Racing Club of Ireland since 1996 and was described by the club as a "popular member and prominent competitor".

Club spokesman Donal O'Neill said Dr Conn, a partner at Ballygomartin Group Practice in Belfast, had won the first race on Saturday and was in second place in the subsequent race when the accident happened.

'Gentleman'

"Last year it all seemed to come together for him and he seemed to be getting better and better," said Mr O'Neill.

Mr O'Neill said it was the club's first fatal accident since 1965.

In a statement online, the club added: "In 2018 he (Dr Conn) seemed to reach a new level of skill and began to trouble the established top echelon of drivers in road sports, winning the second race of the May meeting."

Dozens of online tributes have been paid to Dr Conn, described by several as a "gentleman" and "caring" doctor who will be sadly missed.

Police said a report on his death will be prepared for the coroner.