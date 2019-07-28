First Derivatives founder Brian Conlon dies

Image caption Mr Conlon had been diagnosed with cancer but continued to work as chief executive during his treatment.

Brian Conlon, one of Northern Ireland's most successful businessmen, has died.

He was the founder and chief executive of the Newry-based financial technology company First Derivatives.

Mr Conlon founded First Derivatives in 1996 and grew it into a business valued at £1bn with more than 2,000 staff.

In May, it was announced that Mr Conlon had been diagnosed with cancer, but would continue to work as chief executive during his treatment.

Mr Conlon began his career with accountants KPMG before working at investment bank Morgan Stanley in London.

After a spell at the software firm Sungard, he founded First Derivatives.

He floated the business on the stock exchange in 2002, at which time it had just 26 employees and a turnover of less than £2m, but he remained its single largest shareholder with a stake of over 20%.

Based on its current share price, the firm is worth about £800m.

In recent years, he has regularly featured on 'rich lists' as gains in First Derivatives' share price gave him an estimated wealth of over £200m.

Image caption First Derivatives' head office is at Canal Quay in Newry

The company provides software and services to investment banks and other financial institutions.

It has also diversified into areas like marketing technology, gaming and the automotive industry.

Many of its employees work in financial centres across the world, but it is a significant employer in Newry and Belfast.

It is also a major graduate recruiter from Northern Ireland's universities.

Mr Conlon was also a talented Gaelic footballer who played for the County Down senior team in the 1980s before suffering a serious knee injury.