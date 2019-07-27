Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption An Army bomb expert examines the device

The PSNI have said an attack in Craigavon, County Armagh, was an attempt to kill police officers.

At about midnight on Friday, a loud bang was heard in the Tullygally Road of the town.

In the security operation that followed what police have described as a "viable device" was discovered.

Police said it is unclear if the device was fired at a passing patrol or if the attack was set up to target officers responding to calls from the public.

PSNI Ch Insp Barney O'Connor said: "I cannot condemn strongly enough those behind this cowardly and despicable act of terrorism."

He added: "They offer nothing to this community and their actions here do not reflect the wishes of the vast majority of the law abiding residents of this area."

Homes have been evacuated in the area and diversions are in place.

Police say that a short time after the bang, "we were contacted by a Belfast-based newspaper who reported that a call had been made to them claiming a device had been fired at a police patrol but had missed its target".

Mr O'Connor added: "We responded along with ATO colleagues and a suspicious object was located. A full security clearance operation was implemented and this is continuing at present.

"At this stage we believe the device to be viable and that this was an attempt by dissident republican terrorists to murder police officers."

Once the security operation is over, police say the device will be removed and forensically examined.

In 2009, PSNI Constable Stephen Carroll was shot dead by dissident republicans as he responded to a 999 call in Craigavon.

He was the first police officer to be killed since the formation of the PSNI in 2001.