Image caption Londonderry's Grangewood Hospital was one of those visited

The Western Health Trust has been criticised over the reporting of adverse incidents at two acute mental health facilities.

Watchdog body the RQIA carried out unannounced visits at the Tyrone and Fermanagh Hospital and Londonderry's Grangewood Hospital in 2016 and 2017.

They found evidence of the under-reporting of adverse incidents at both.

As a result, the Western Health Trust committed to reviewing procedures in relation to such incidents.

However, further unannounced visits at the two hospitals this year again found issues over the recognition and management of adverse incidents.

Image copyright Google Image caption The Tyrone and Fermanagh Hospital is in Omagh

A spokesman for the RQIA told the Belfast Telegraph it had issued an improvement notice to the Western Health and Social Care Trust.

He said the RQIA requires the trust to achieve compliance with this notice by 22 October, 2019.

A spokesperson for the trust said: "The Western Trust has received a RQIA improvement notice in relation to incident reporting arrangements and learning from incidents within the mental health and disability services.

"The trust is working with RQIA to address the recommendations.

"The trust is fully committed to continuously improving how we recognise and report risks within our services, capture trends and patterns and use this information to improve the services we provide."