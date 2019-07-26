Image copyright PA

A man in his 20s has suffered serious head injuries in a "brutal" attack in Newtownards, County Down.

The "paramilitary style attack" was carried out "by a gang of masked men, wearing high visibility jackets and armed with hammers", police said.

The attack on the Bangor Road reported at 20:45 BST on Thursday night.

A vehicle suspected of being used in the attack was found in Glen Estate, Newtownards, a short time later.

'No justification'

"This was a brutal attack of a man in a residential area," a polices spokesperson said.

"Those involved do not represent the interests of the local community and contribute nothing to it.

"There is absolutely no justification for an attack like this in our communities, and we must all work together to bring those responsible to justice and to stop this from happening to anyone else," he added.