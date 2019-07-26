Image copyright No Stone Unturned Image caption The film has been nominated in the Outstanding Investigative Documentary category

A documentary about the 1994 Loughinisland killings has been nominated for an Emmy Award.

No Stone Unturned is nominated in the Outstanding Investigative Documentary category at the 40th News and Documentary Emmy Awards.

The film was produced by Belfast based production company, Fine Point Films and directed by Oscar winner, Alex Gibney.

It's the only film from Northern Ireland to be nominated this year.

Six Catholic men were shot dead by loyalist gumen as they watched a World Cup match in the County Down village of Loughinisland in 1994.

The documentary examined the Royal Ulster Constabulary's handling of the killings by the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF).

Trevor Birney, who produced the documentary, said he was "overwhelmed" by the nomination.

"The team behind this film, both in New York and Belfast, was determined to shine a light on this very dark moment in our history.

"Alex Gibney is a master story teller and we thank him for bringing his immense skills to bear on this story", he added.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Barry McCaffrey and Trevor Birney who were arrested while making the documentary

Mr Birney was arrested along with journalist Barry McCaffrey over the suspected theft of confidential documents from the office of Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland, however the charges were dropped.

It followed a court ruling that search warrants issued against the journalists had been "inappropriate".

The News and Documentary Emmy Awards take place annually and are attended by over 1,000 people from television and news media, as well as documentary producers and journalists.

This year's ceremony will be held on September 24 2019 in New York City.