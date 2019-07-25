Image copyright Daily Mirror

Reaction to Boris Johnson's appointment as prime minister and his cabinet reshuffle dominates the papers on Thursday.

Hours after the new British leader was sworn in, he axed the sitting Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley.

"Bojo's Brexit bloodbath," reads the front page of the Daily Mirror.

Meanwhile, the News Letter leads with: "Boris sacks Karen Bradley in cull of the May loyalists".

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Karen Bradley was sacked from her cabinet position by Boris Johnson

Mr Johnson's selected replacement is Julian Smith - the former Conservative chief whip and MP for Skipton and Ripon.

The Irish News reports Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said of his appointment: "He has an important role to play in the ongoing talks process and must approach it in an impartial, focused way to help break the deadlock."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Smith was appointed as Northern Ireland Secretary of State by Boris Johnson

Arlene Foster, the leader of the DUP, has written in the Belfast Telegraph detailing the "key issues" she discussed with Mr Johnson following his appointment.

She paid tribute to outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May, adding she had "shown to young women they can aspire to the very highest office in our country".

Under her leadership, the DUP and Conservatives forged a confidence and supply agreement.

Image caption Boris Johnson officially became prime minister on Wednesday afternoon

"The DUP will enter into discussions with the Conservative Party about the taking forward the next phase of the confidence and supply agreement," wrote Mrs Foster.

She also suggested Mr Johnson would be "taking the opportunity to visit Northern Ireland early in his tenure".

'Dad's a huge inspiration'

All of the papers also feature the sad news that Barry McGuigan's daughter, actress Danika McGuigan, has died at the age of 33.

Image copyright Dave M. Benett/Getty Images) Image caption Nika McGuigan pictures with her father Barry McGuigan in 2011

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the family said she had fought a "brief but brave battle against cancer," reports the Daily Mirror.

"Nika passed away peacefully in the early hours of Tuesday 23 July surrounded by her loving family," the statement read.

The Belfast Telegraph says the actress had previously battled leukaemia aged 11.

The paper reports that in 1999 she said: "I know how lucky I am and I know there's been one figure that, throughout, has been a huge inspiration to me. That's my dad."

Image copyright Phillip Massey/WireImage/ Getty Images Image caption The 33-year-old died on Tuesday morning

'It's a trap'

The Irish News reports that a west Belfast man, who now lives in America, has hit out at those who broke into his rental car and stole family belongs during a trip home.

Domenico Camplison wrote an open letter, claiming those who carried out the act have "nothing of value to offer".

The car was parked on Wolseley Street in south Belfast when cash, a bag, a laptop, a purse and his son's Harvard ID card and US passport were taken.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Domenico Camplison said those who carried out the theft had 'nothing of value to offer society'

"It's easy to live by the smash-and-grab and the rip-off but the key thing you forgot is it's a trap," Mr Camplison told the paper.

"You will never get out of the ghetto because it's inside your head and you're proud of your 'successes'."

Luck of the Irish?

Scenes of joy for the Irish cricket team feature on the front page of the News Letter.

The side "humbled World Cup winners England" in the opening day of a test match - the first to ever be held between the two sides.

Mark Adair's father, Ricky, told the paper that seeing his son play on such a stage had brought a tear to his eye.