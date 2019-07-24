Image copyright Reuters Image caption Newly appointed Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith leaving Downing Street on Wednesday

Julian Smith has been confirmed as the new secretary of state for Northern Ireland.

He was one of many appointments in a major cabinet reshuffle by the new prime minister, Boris Johnson.

Mr Smith has been an MP for Skipton and Ripon since 2010 and most recently held the role of parliamentary secretary to the treasury and chief whip.

Earlier on Wednesday, outgoing secretary Karen Bradley was sacked by the new prime minister.