Julian Smith: NI new secretary of state confirmed
- 24 July 2019
Julian Smith has been confirmed as the new secretary of state for Northern Ireland.
He was one of many appointments in a major cabinet reshuffle by the new prime minister, Boris Johnson.
Mr Smith has been an MP for Skipton and Ripon since 2010 and most recently held the role of parliamentary secretary to the treasury and chief whip.
Earlier on Wednesday, outgoing secretary Karen Bradley was sacked by the new prime minister.