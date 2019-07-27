NI paper review: Fly-tipping and a goose on the mend

Image copyright Newry Reporter

Illegal dumping in County Fermanagh, a colourful football parade and a goose brought back from the brink all make headlines in Northern Ireland's weekly papers.

First up, in County Down a woman whose husband was badly injured in a sectarian attack in Kilkeel has spoken to the Mourne Observer.

Paschal Morgan required reconstructive surgery to repair damage to his cheekbones and eye sockets after the assault on 14 July. He is recovering at home.

Rachel Morgan says that while one person had carried out the attack "through their own hatred", the couple had experienced nothing but kindness in the 25 years they had lived in Kilkeel.

"The pictures themselves show what an horrific act this was and I hope this might change things and let people see how anger in one moment can destroy someone's life," she tells the paper.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The council spent about £1.8m dealing with fly-tipping and littering in 2018-19

The Fermanagh Herald says the problem of illegal dumping in the county is being compounded by the theft of CCTV cameras from fly-tipping hotspots.

Cameras at Boa Island and Belcoo lay-by were installed as part of a trial but were stolen shortly afterwards.

The council spent an estimated £1.8m dealing with street cleaning, fly-tipping and littering in 2018-19.

It has been recommended that the council procures two monitoring cameras that could be rotated among a number of hotspots.

A memorable trip

"Doctors delighted at Ellen's progress," reads the front page of the Newry Reporter.

Young Ellen Treanor returned home after a successful 25-day trip to the United States, where she had the first part of a year-long vaccine treatment with the aim of preventing the return of her cancer.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ellen Treanor visited the Stature of Liberty during her visit to New York for her treatment

The Treanor family will go back to New York next month for the next phase.

In June, Ellen rang the bell at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children in Belfast after her final scan results showed no evidence of cancer in her body.

Her mum Claire tells the paper that besides the treatment Ellen "loved Central Park and she went on the ferry to see the Statue of Liberty".

Bonfire controversy

In the Mid-Ulster Mail, Sinn Féin is accused by a Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) councillor of trying to stoke tensions by tabling a motion condemning "sectarian displays of hate" on the Eleventh Night.

Clement Cuthbertson tells the paper his political opponents could not accept the Twelfth of July had "passed off successfully".

Image caption Bonfires are lit across Northern Ireland on 11 July every year

Sinn Féin group leader on the council Ronan McGinley proposed the motion after reports of "hate crime and social media posts showing tyres, election posters and flags being burned".

"A number of sites across Mid Ulster have contained toxic materials, including large number of tyres," said Mr McGinley ahead of the meeting.

"Mid Ulster Council cannot allow these activities to take place without being challenged."

By George, he's on the mend!

A goose that is believed to have been attacked at People's Park in Ballymena, County Antrim, has made a great recovery.

The Ballymena Guardian reports George's injuries were so bad it was initially thought he would have to be euthanised.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption George is a greylag goose, like the bird in this image

"It is understood the goose was grabbed by the neck initially before being subjected to blunt force resulting in its wing being broken and also a leg," a police spokesperson said.

With some care and rest the greylag is now back on the mend.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the attack to contact them.

Football in focus

A colourful image fills the front page of the Londonderry Sentinel this week.

Thousands of young footballers walked through the streets of the city to mark the start of the Foyle Cup, which kicked off on Monday.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More than 400 teams are vying for football glory in the Foyle Cup

About 1,550 matches will take place across the north west over the week, with 424 teams travelling from all over the world to take part.

Kieran Kennedy, the managing director of O'Neill's Irish International Sports Company Ltd, tells the paper the opening parade was a "fantastic spectacle".

"The atmosphere is absolutely incredible and we are proud to play our part again this year in an event the people of Derry city and Strabane district and the wider north-west region can celebrate with us," he adds.