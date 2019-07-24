Image caption Damage was caused to a window and the inside of the property

A man has escaped injury after a shot was fired at a house in north Belfast.

It happened at about 22:55 BST on Tuesday evening at a property on Spamount Street.

The man was the only person in the house at the time of the attack and reported seeing two men running on Edlingham Street towards Stratheden Street.

Police have described the incident as "completely reckless".

Damage was caused to a window and the inside of the property.

One of the men seen leaving the scene is believed to have been wearing a light-grey hooded top, while the other wore a darker-coloured hooded top.

Det Sgt Corrigan said: "We are fortunate the occupant of the house, or indeed anyone else who may have been in the vicinity, wasn't injured."