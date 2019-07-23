Image caption Linwoods has 140 employees across two sites in County Armagh

Linwoods is closing its Armagh bakery in a move that will see 70 people lose their jobs.

It says it comes in response to "a significant and long-term decline in market demand" depressing margins.

The company has 140 employees in Northern Ireland across two sites in County Armagh.

The family business was set up 60 years ago and in 2002 it added health foods to its business. Linwoods Health Foods will not be affected.

John Woods, joint managing director, said: "This is a sad day for the company as we let go of one of the cornerstones of our business, which has been integral to building the Linwoods' brand."

"Our bakery team has worked incredibly hard and we have explored all possible options to avoid these job losses. This decision has not been taken lightly."

The company plans to continue to run the bakery until mid-October.