Police and ambulance attend shooting in west Belfast
- 22 July 2019
A man has been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital following a shooting in west Belfast.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said that the man was shot in the lower legs and was taken to hospital after treatment at the scene.
An ambulance crew was called to the incident in the Springfield road area and heard a number of shots.
Police are currently at the scene, which was reported to the PSNI at 19:45 BST.